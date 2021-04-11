General
Simbine brings star quality to the SA championships as Wayde flies to US
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Defending champion Akani Simbine is set to deliver an explosive start to the SA championships in Pretoria on Thursday when he races in his favourite 100m event.
He will be one of the main attractions of the three-day event at the Tuks stadium, especially with Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk destined to be at his new training base in the US by then...
