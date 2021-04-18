Soccer

Chelsea end Pep Guardiola's quadruple dream

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 yesterday to book a place in next month's FA Cup final thanks to a second-half goal by Hakim Ziyech which ended City manager Pep Guardiola's dream of steering his side to an unprecedented quadruple of titles.



Ziyech scored in the 55th minute when he tapped into an empty net from a cross by Timo Werner with City goalkeeper Zack Steffen in no man's land after racing off his line to close Werner down but then seeming to change his mind...