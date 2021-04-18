Soccer

Chippa United prevail against game Callies

Chippa United are into their first ever cup final, riding their luck and taking a rare chance to edge yesterday's Nedbank Cup semifinal against plucky Pretoria Callies at Lucas Moripe Stadium 1-0.



Siyabulela Gwambi, a long-time youth and reserve coach at Chippa, was taking charge of just his second top-flight match since yet another firing of Dan Malesela...