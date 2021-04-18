Soccer
Jordaan’s injunction: Directive to get best coach available for Bafana, regardless of cost
Don't worry about costs in mother body's call for a new mentor
18 April 2021 - 00:03
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said he and his national executive committee (NEC) have instructed their technical committee to recommend the best available Bafana Bafana coach, regardless of cost.
Safa have been accused of not always appointing the best candidates because they could not afford their salaries. The technical committee this week evaluated the options to replace Molefi Ntseki, fired on March 31...
