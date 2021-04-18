Soccer

Manchester United won't give up on chase

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to write off his side's chances of lifting the Premier League trophy this season but admitted it would be unrealistic to think about overhauling leaders Manchester City.



United, who are chasing their first top-flight title since 2012-13, can move to within eight points of Pep Guardiola's side if they beat Burnley today, with six games to play...