Sport

General

'Mercedes have gone from hunted to hunters'

18 April 2021 - 00:00 By reuters

Formula One champions Mercedes are chasing rather than being chased now that Red Bull have a faster car, according to Valtteri Bottas.

Though the Finn's seven-times champion teammate Lewis Hamilton won last month's Bahrain season opener, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was quickest in every practice session and started on pole position before finishing second...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A Beast of a side: Bomb Squad still has bang for their Bok Sport
  2. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  3. Simbine brings star quality to the SA championships as Wayde flies to US Sport
  4. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could be vital in Amakhosi’s revival Sport
  5. Tatjana Schoenmaker is on top of the world Sport

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...