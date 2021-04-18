General
Nerves plague MotoGP world champ Marc Marquez
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Marc Marquez is a six-times MotoGP world champion but he admitted he had butterflies in his stomach ahead of today's Portuguese Grand Prix when he returns to the track for the first time since last year's season-ending crash.
Marquez fractured his upper arm in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in July and did not race again all year...
