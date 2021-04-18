Sport

General

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says team is on track

18 April 2021 - 00:00

With pressure mounting and calls for him to step down from certain quarters because of the Proteas' recent poor performances, coach Mark Boucher has stuck to his guns by insisting that the team is on the right track.

The Proteas have lost eight out of 11 series since Boucher took over in 2019 and have handed out six new Test and ODI caps and eight in the T20 format as part of their transition process...

