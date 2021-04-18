Soccer
Saints hoping for reprieve in FA Cup
18 April 2021 - 00:00
A place in the FA Cup final would rescue Southampton's season after a disappointing run in the Premier League, says manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.
"A cup final can definitely turn things around 100%, it would be a super successful season definitely," Hasenhuettl told reporters ahead of today's second semifinal against Leicester City...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.