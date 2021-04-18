Soccer
Sundowns looking a good bet to collect another treble haul
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns' chances of gaining a second successive treble, this time with a continental crown, gained momentum this week when they dispatched Orlando Pirates in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.
The Brazilians are in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League where they might be drawn on April 30 against their former coach Pitso Mosimane, now coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly...
