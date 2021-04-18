Sport

Soccer

West Ham top-4 hopes dealt a blow

18 April 2021 - 00:00 By reuters

West Ham United's top-four hopes were dealt a big blow as Joe Willock's late header earned Newcastle United a 3-2 home win in a see-saw clash yesterday - a result that put the hosts within sight of Premier League safety.

The London club capitulated in the first half with an Issa Diop own goal and a Lukasz Fabianski blunder that allowed Joelinton to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead at the interval, while West Ham also had Craig Dawson sent off...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A Beast of a side: Bomb Squad still has bang for their Bok Sport
  2. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  3. Simbine brings star quality to the SA championships as Wayde flies to US Sport
  4. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could be vital in Amakhosi’s revival Sport
  5. Tatjana Schoenmaker is on top of the world Sport

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Forget the 6-1 thrashing, Solskjaer urges Manchester United Sport
  2. City host unpredictable Leeds, while Spurs tackle in-form United Sport
  3. Newcastle United deny Tottenham Hotspur return to top four in 2-2 draw Soccer
  4. Kelechi Iheanacho emerges as key man for Leicester City in run-in Soccer