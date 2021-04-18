Soccer

West Ham top-4 hopes dealt a blow

West Ham United's top-four hopes were dealt a big blow as Joe Willock's late header earned Newcastle United a 3-2 home win in a see-saw clash yesterday - a result that put the hosts within sight of Premier League safety.



The London club capitulated in the first half with an Issa Diop own goal and a Lukasz Fabianski blunder that allowed Joelinton to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead at the interval, while West Ham also had Craig Dawson sent off...