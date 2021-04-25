Bolt doctor lifted Gift in darkest hour

Gift Leotlela's triumphant return from four years' of injuries may have been overshadowed by sprint star Akani Simbine at the SA championships recently, but the way he galloped into second spot in the 100m signalled just how quickly he's escaped his painful past.



"It's been really difficult being out for so long and, you know, seeing other athletes run, doing well," said Leotlela, who ran a wind-assisted 9.94 in the semifinals...