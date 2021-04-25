Bolt doctor lifted Gift in darkest hour
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Gift Leotlela's triumphant return from four years' of injuries may have been overshadowed by sprint star Akani Simbine at the SA championships recently, but the way he galloped into second spot in the 100m signalled just how quickly he's escaped his painful past.
"It's been really difficult being out for so long and, you know, seeing other athletes run, doing well," said Leotlela, who ran a wind-assisted 9.94 in the semifinals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.