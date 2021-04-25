Liverpool fall apart yet again
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Two wins from 10 league games, with normally reliable players making glaring errors - all is not well at Liverpool, with a self-inflicted 3-1 loss at Leicester City yesterday leading Jurgen Klopp to concede their title hopes are all but over.
On their last visit to the King Power Stadium, Liverpool put in arguably one of their best performances of the Klopp era in a rampant 4-0 win, midway through an 18-match winning run in the Premier League...
