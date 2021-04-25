Sport

Liverpool fall apart yet again

25 April 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Two wins from 10 league games, with normally reliable players making glaring errors - all is not well at Liverpool, with a self-inflicted 3-1 loss at Leicester City yesterday leading Jurgen Klopp to concede their title hopes are all but over.

On their last visit to the King Power Stadium, Liverpool put in arguably one of their best performances of the Klopp era in a rampant 4-0 win, midway through an 18-match winning run in the Premier League...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  2. Jordaan’s injunction: Directive to get best coach available for Bafana, ... Sport
  3. CSA's members council shows Nathi Mthethwa the middle finger Sport
  4. Sundowns looking a good bet to collect another treble haul Sport
  5. Dark cloud: Climate of gloom over Rainbow Cup Sport

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire