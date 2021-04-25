Mason faces the ultimate test in his bid to end Tottenham trophy drought
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Today's League Cup final was billed as a showdown between old adversaries Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho but after a seismic week for Tottenham Hotspur it is rookie boss Ryan Mason trying to deliver their first silverware for 13 years.
Local boy Mason was elevated into the spotlight after Mourinho's sacking on Monday, a day after Tottenham were named one of 12 founders of the doomed Super League...
