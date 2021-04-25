Rainbow Cup another knock to players' psyche
25 April 2021 - 00:00
As much as SA Rugby will attempt to mitigate financial blows for not playing in the cross-continental component of the Rainbow Cup, the toll on the players' psyche is less likely cushioned.
The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will continue to play among themselves after SA Rugby and the PRO14 were forced into redrawing their plans at the 11th hour...
