Sunny side down will suit Moruti

Age will surely stop Moruti Mthalane from challenging the marks of Vuyani Bungu and Brian Mitchell, but the IBF flyweight champion does have one key advantage over his two illustrious countrymen.



Mthalane carries more power in his fistic arsenal than the two legends, which could be key when he makes the eighth career defence of his crown against Englishman Sunny Edwards in London on Friday...