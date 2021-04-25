Super League will return, insists Perez

Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or in pulling off multi-billion dollar deals for his construction empire.



Yet the Real Madrid president's dream of creating a European Super League (ESL) of top football clubs, code-named "The Best Show" by those working on it, unravelled this week within 48 hours of its announcement...