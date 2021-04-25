Super League will return, insists Perez
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or in pulling off multi-billion dollar deals for his construction empire.
Yet the Real Madrid president's dream of creating a European Super League (ESL) of top football clubs, code-named "The Best Show" by those working on it, unravelled this week within 48 hours of its announcement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.