Soccer

AmaZulu riding the crest of a wave, keep the pressure on Sundowns

Luvuyo Memela scored on the stroke of halftime to take AmaZulu two points clear at the top on the DStv Premiership table as they defeated neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in the most anticipated KwaZulu-Natal derby in years.



This victory, Usuthu's 14th in 26 matches, challenges defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to win against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium today if they're to regain the top position that they have occupied all season. Sundowns still have three games in hand over Benni McCarthy's team...