Soccer
AmaZulu riding the crest of a wave, keep the pressure on Sundowns
02 May 2021 - 00:00
Luvuyo Memela scored on the stroke of halftime to take AmaZulu two points clear at the top on the DStv Premiership table as they defeated neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in the most anticipated KwaZulu-Natal derby in years.
This victory, Usuthu's 14th in 26 matches, challenges defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to win against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium today if they're to regain the top position that they have occupied all season. Sundowns still have three games in hand over Benni McCarthy's team...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.