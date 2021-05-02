Soccer

Benni McCarthy in line for Bafana Bafana coach job

SA football's enfant terrible set to take over the national side

Benni McCarthy is "in the area" to become head coach of Bafana Bafana.



That sounds great and could well work, but it will all depend on the relationship the former prolific, outspoken Bafana striker develops with the SA Football Association (Safa), which is known for its meddling with handlers of the national team...