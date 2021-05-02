General

Marc Marquez wary of Jerez track upon return

Less than a year after suffering a season-ending crash in the MotoGP opener in Jerez, six-times world champion Marc Marquez is not burdening himself with any expectations as he looks to get back to his best after making his return last month.



Marquez fractured his arm in the 2020 season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last July and did not race again all year, even missing the opening two rounds of the 2021 season in Qatar...