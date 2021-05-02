Boxing

Moruti Mthalane defeat hurts SA boxing

The fight game in this country isn't what it once was

A lively Sunny Edwards relieved Moruti Mthalane of his IBF flyweight crown in London on Friday, leaving SA without a bona fide world boxing champion.



It's arguable that Father Time didn't have much say in the outcome of this contest, with Edwards proving too quick for the 38-year-old Mthalane to win a unanimous decision...