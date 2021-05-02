Soccer
Pressure will be on Al Ahly, says Mamelodi Sundowns
02 May 2021 - 00:02
So, Pitso Mosimane will face Mamelodi Sundowns, his former club that he led to the 5-0 thrashing of his current side, the Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Mosimane steered Sundowns in four Caf Champions League quarterfinals meetings against Ahly, but it was the first leg home tie in the 2018/19 season that caught the eye of the Ahly management. They eventually prised him away from the Brazilians in October last year...
