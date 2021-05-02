General

Red Bull out to keep pressure on Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton won last year's Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position, with the fastest lap, but Formula One's most successful driver can take little comfort in that result ahead of today's return to Portimao.



Another pole would make Mercedes' seven-times world champion the first F1 driver to reach 100 but Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the man to beat and could keep the Briton waiting a while longer...