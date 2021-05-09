General
A shot in the arm for SA's Tokyo athletes
But Sascoc takes on Cricket SA over independent majority
09 May 2021 - 00:00
The government yesterday gave the strongest indication yet that Team SA athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics would be inoculated before they fly out in the next few months.
Addressing the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) council meeting in Johannesburg, department of sport, arts and culture director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize also said government was studying proposals for the return of spectators. Rugby was a priority with the British and Irish Lions tour less than two months away, he added...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.