A shot in the arm for SA's Tokyo athletes

But Sascoc takes on Cricket SA over independent majority

The government yesterday gave the strongest indication yet that Team SA athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics would be inoculated before they fly out in the next few months.



Addressing the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) council meeting in Johannesburg, department of sport, arts and culture director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize also said government was studying proposals for the return of spectators. Rugby was a priority with the British and Irish Lions tour less than two months away, he added...