Rugby
British and Irish Lions skipper Jones a cut above
Coach Gatland perhaps gives glimpse of battle plan in selections
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Former Springbok captain Naas Botha agrees Billy Vunipola's shock omission may be the first real indication of the British & Irish Lions' intention to avoid trench warfare in their Test series against the Springboks later this year.
He is quick to point out, however, the tourists can only build their game around rapidly shifting the points of contact if they front up against a hulking but relentless Springbok pack. "That is spot-on but you still need to win the ball up front. You can't get away from that," Botha said...
