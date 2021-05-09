Sport

Rowing

'Feisty' Kirsten and Nicole both in top form for Olympic qualifier

David Isaacson Sports reporter
09 May 2021 - 00:00

SA's Olympic rowing hopefuls last night jetted off to picturesque Lucerne in Switzerland where, against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks, they will compete in a fiery cauldron to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Nearly five years of hard work will boil down to three days of intense racing from Saturday, and the Olympic dreams of most entrants are doomed to perish...

