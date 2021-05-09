Soccer
It's party time for Limpopo's Tshakhuma as they win Nedbank Cup
Thohoyandou's TTM add a trophy to their storybook season
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will not exist by that name after the 2020-21 season, but before that title disappears the Limpopo side have lifted a trophy.
TTM dominated Chippa United by more than last night's 1-0 Nedbank Cup final winning score. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's 27th-minute strike separated the teams on the scoreboard, but on the Free State Stadium pitch the gap was greater...
