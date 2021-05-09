Soccer

It's party time for Limpopo's Tshakhuma as they win Nedbank Cup

Thohoyandou's TTM add a trophy to their storybook season

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will not exist by that name after the 2020-21 season, but before that title disappears the Limpopo side have lifted a trophy.



TTM dominated Chippa United by more than last night's 1-0 Nedbank Cup final winning score. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's 27th-minute strike separated the teams on the scoreboard, but on the Free State Stadium pitch the gap was greater...