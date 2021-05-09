Soccer
Manchester City’s EPL title champagne still on ice
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Premier League champions after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea yesterday.
City, who made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United lose at Aston Villa today...
