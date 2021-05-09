Soccer

New Bafana Bafana coach Broos looking for total revamp

Hugo Broos, 69, arrives in SA tomorrow to assume his role as the new Bafana Bafana coach whose immediate task is to quickly rebuild a team that can qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



This, without a doubt, will be a mammoth ask for the Belgian who was not the SA Football Association's (Safa) No 1 choice to succeed Molefi Ntseki...