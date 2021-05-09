Soccer
New Bafana Bafana coach Broos looking for total revamp
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Hugo Broos, 69, arrives in SA tomorrow to assume his role as the new Bafana Bafana coach whose immediate task is to quickly rebuild a team that can qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
This, without a doubt, will be a mammoth ask for the Belgian who was not the SA Football Association's (Safa) No 1 choice to succeed Molefi Ntseki...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.