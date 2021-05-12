Crouch, touch, pause, engage: Zinhle Ndawonde’s take on manifesting the impossible

In 2016, when Zinhle Ndawonde was nominated Player of the Year for her Durban-based provincial women’s rugby team, she had a tough conversation with herself. She knew she had more potential and felt that she lacked direction.

Not content with her already impressive list of accolades, she added playing in green and gold to her aspirations. And she decided there and then to start acting like a national player, even though she wasn’t one — yet.

Now it’s 2021 and she’s an international sevens and fifteens rugby player for SA. Impossible? This never occurred to her.

Ndawonde started playing rugby in her first year of high school. She knew that hockey and netball, which the other girls were playing, weren’t for her. But she knew that rugby was her game, even when she was wearing sweaty training gear and maintaining her place on the boys’ team while the other girls were “looking all cute in short skirts on the sidelines”.

“I grew up in Inanda township in KwaZulu-Natal and there was so much going on. Teenage pregnancies, gangs, drugs, alcohol. I didn’t want to be involved in any of that; I wanted something else for myself. But I knew that if I didn’t distract and distance myself, I might as well just accept that as my future. I used my passion, my rugby, to find my way out.”