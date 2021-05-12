Crouch, touch, pause, engage: Zinhle Ndawonde’s take on manifesting the impossible
Ndawonde is an international sevens and fifteens rugby player for SA
In 2016, when Zinhle Ndawonde was nominated Player of the Year for her Durban-based provincial women’s rugby team, she had a tough conversation with herself. She knew she had more potential and felt that she lacked direction.
Not content with her already impressive list of accolades, she added playing in green and gold to her aspirations. And she decided there and then to start acting like a national player, even though she wasn’t one — yet.
Now it’s 2021 and she’s an international sevens and fifteens rugby player for SA. Impossible? This never occurred to her.
Ndawonde started playing rugby in her first year of high school. She knew that hockey and netball, which the other girls were playing, weren’t for her. But she knew that rugby was her game, even when she was wearing sweaty training gear and maintaining her place on the boys’ team while the other girls were “looking all cute in short skirts on the sidelines”.
“I grew up in Inanda township in KwaZulu-Natal and there was so much going on. Teenage pregnancies, gangs, drugs, alcohol. I didn’t want to be involved in any of that; I wanted something else for myself. But I knew that if I didn’t distract and distance myself, I might as well just accept that as my future. I used my passion, my rugby, to find my way out.”
PROFILE
Parkhill Secondary school
Sportswoman of the Year 2007
University Durban University of Technology
Sportswoman of the Year 2008
N-Dip Sport Management 2011
B-tech in management 2012
KEY CLUBS
Jaguars Rugby Club
Captain 2014-2017
Backline player of the Year 2018
PROVINCIAL HONOURS
Shark women’s team: Player of the Year 2016, captain 2015 - 2017
NATIONAL HONOURS
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018
Commonwealth games 2018
15’s vice-captain 2019
MAJOR AWARDS
KZN Sport Personality of the Year 2018
Gsport Style Star of the Year 2020
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018
Commonwealth games 2018
Africa Cup Tournament 2019
At the peak of her rugby career, Ndawonde is still using sport as a way out, but focusing on others. She wants to inspire young girls and women, and show them sport can change their lives if they’re determined enough. She’s committed to growing sporting opportunities for women and paving the way for young female athletes to have equal opportunities.
Her partnership with adidas, she says, has taught her to be constant in her commitment to helping girls in her community. “Adidas doesn’t just support individual athletes, it empowers communities and has inspired the legacy I want to leave, which is all about aiding young athletes from poor backgrounds. I’m living proof that it doesn’t matter where you come from, as long as you’re prepared to put in the hard work.”
No-one could contest Ndawonde’s aptitude for working hard and breaking down the barriers between what’s attainable and what’s not. When she’s not on the rugby field, she’s a professional firefighter at King Shaka International Airport. This work throws extreme mental and physical challenges her way, and she plays her sport off against her job to bring her absolute best to both worlds.
Ndawonde says being a professional sportswoman and on top of her game in a traditionally male-dominated profession, has empowered her to be unapologetic about her capabilities, to do more than what’s expected, and see beyond what most people see as impossible.
Who knew that a young girl from a township, whose parents had traditional expectations of her, would end up travelling around the world representing her country through her sport?
Who knew that this responsible young girl, the oldest child of a teacher and a domestic worker, would end up being able to support her family financially? Who knew that this young girl could make her own opportunities, instead of waiting for things to fall into her lap?
