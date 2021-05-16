Rugby

Bulls thrash hapless Sharks by four tries to none

With this hard-fought but ultimaely comfortable 43-9 bonus point victory over the Sharks during their top-of- the-table Rainbow Cup SA clash at Loftus last night, the Pretorians have maintained their unbeaten run in this competition after three starts.



They have also registered their 13th successive win at Loftus since they went down to the Jaguares during Super Rugby in February last year before Covid-19 disrupted the world...