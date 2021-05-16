Rugby
Georgia don't fear Bok forwards
Their coach will try 'different things' against SA's scrum
16 May 2021 - 00:02
It may not have the historical significance of SA's isolation-busting Test against the All Blacks in 1992, but there is intense expectation ahead of the Springboks' series against Georgia in July.
The Boks will mark their return from the 18-month pandemic break with two matches against opponents who know a thing or two about coming in from the cold...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.