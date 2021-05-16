Rugby

Georgia don't fear Bok forwards

Their coach will try 'different things' against SA's scrum

It may not have the historical significance of SA's isolation-busting Test against the All Blacks in 1992, but there is intense expectation ahead of the Springboks' series against Georgia in July.



The Boks will mark their return from the 18-month pandemic break with two matches against opponents who know a thing or two about coming in from the cold...