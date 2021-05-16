Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs get the chips against Simba FC

Domestically, Kaizer Chiefs have perhaps never been worse, and in the Caf Champions League they just seem to get better, demolishing Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of Amakhosi's historic first quarterfinal at FNB Stadium last night.



A team that has won two matches in 15 to sit in 10th place in the DStv Premiership are now assured a place in the last four of Africa's premier continental competition...