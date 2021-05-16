Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs get the chips against Simba FC
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Domestically, Kaizer Chiefs have perhaps never been worse, and in the Caf Champions League they just seem to get better, demolishing Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of Amakhosi's historic first quarterfinal at FNB Stadium last night.
A team that has won two matches in 15 to sit in 10th place in the DStv Premiership are now assured a place in the last four of Africa's premier continental competition...
