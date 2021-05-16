Soccer
Leicester City outfox Blues in FA Cup
16 May 2021 - 00:00
A magnificent long-range strike from Youri Tielemans gave Leicester City their first FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley yesterday, in front of the biggest crowd in England since March 2020.
Leicester had been beaten in all three previous FA Cup final appearances, most recently in 1969, and the goal will be remembered as one of the finest in the competition's 149-year history...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.