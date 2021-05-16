Soccer

Leicester City outfox Blues in FA Cup

A magnificent long-range strike from Youri Tielemans gave Leicester City their first FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley yesterday, in front of the biggest crowd in England since March 2020.



Leicester had been beaten in all three previous FA Cup final appearances, most recently in 1969, and the goal will be remembered as one of the finest in the competition's 149-year history...