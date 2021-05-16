General
Ring return: Hekkie Budler eyes another title shot
16 May 2021 - 00:02
Hekkie Budler, drenched in perspiration, climbed through the ropes after sparring this week and jokingly proclaimed: "I don't know why we love this game."
Professional boxing is hard enough, but in SA it seems even tougher compared to other countries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.