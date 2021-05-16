Soccer
Serie A strikes deal with Sky TV
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Serie A has accepted pay TV operator Sky's bid for the rights to screen three out of 10 live matches each week over the next three seasons, completing the sale of domestic broadcasting licenses to 2024, Italy's top flight soccer league said.
Serie A clubs agreed to sell the TV rights for three out of 10 games per matchday to Sky, after the league in March awarded sport streaming service DAZN broadcasting rights for all Italian championship matches in a €2.5bn deal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.