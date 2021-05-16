Soccer

Serie A strikes deal with Sky TV

Serie A has accepted pay TV operator Sky's bid for the rights to screen three out of 10 live matches each week over the next three seasons, completing the sale of domestic broadcasting licenses to 2024, Italy's top flight soccer league said.



Serie A clubs agreed to sell the TV rights for three out of 10 games per matchday to Sky, after the league in March awarded sport streaming service DAZN broadcasting rights for all Italian championship matches in a €2.5bn deal...