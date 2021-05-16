General

Volleyball SA defends 'controversial' team selection

Volleyball SA (VSA) has defended its team pick for the African Olympic qualifying tournament in Morocco next month, denying that two of the four selections were controversial.



Veterans Leo Williams and Jerome Fredericks were named in the first pairing, but the second duo of Mthokozisi Mdingi and Clinton Stemmet raised eyebrows because neither had been included in a shortlist of 11 players published in February...