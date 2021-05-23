Sport

General

Charles Leclerc can be a Monaco surprise

The Ferrari driver's chances are being rated after practice

23 May 2021 - 00:00 By reuters

Charles Leclerc was quick to play down Ferrari's prospects before his home Monaco Grand Prix weekend but others are talking them up now.

The 23-year-old led Thursday practice around the winding city streets as Formula One's oldest and most glamorous team, winless last season in their worst campaign for 40 years, emerged as more of a threat to Mercedes and Red Bull...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Broos bang on the money with Bafana’s weak mental state Sport
  2. Zinhle Ndawonde’s take on manifesting the impossible Sport
  3. PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs get the chips against Simba FC Sport
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Home hero Leclerc crashes to pole position in Monaco Motorsport
  2. Wary Leclerc ready to end home blank in Monaco Sport
  3. Leclerc sets a red cat among the pigeons in second Monaco GP practice Motorsport
  4. Local Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in Monaco practice Sport
  5. Leclerc hopes for some home race luck Motorsport
  6. Norris can take McLaren to the top, says former teammate Sainz Motorsport