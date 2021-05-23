General

Charles Leclerc can be a Monaco surprise

The Ferrari driver's chances are being rated after practice

Charles Leclerc was quick to play down Ferrari's prospects before his home Monaco Grand Prix weekend but others are talking them up now.



The 23-year-old led Thursday practice around the winding city streets as Formula One's oldest and most glamorous team, winless last season in their worst campaign for 40 years, emerged as more of a threat to Mercedes and Red Bull...