Controversial sports bill falls short on public input

The national department of sport, arts & culture seems concerned by the lack of public participation in the controversial National Sport and Recreation Amendment Bill after seven provinces failed to give feedback.



All nine provinces were asked in November by the national department's director-general, Vusumuzi Mkhize, to hold meetings on virtual platforms to hear public submissions on the proposed legislation, which is to be tabled in both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces...