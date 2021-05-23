Sport

General

Controversial sports bill falls short on public input

David Isaacson Sports reporter
23 May 2021 - 00:00

The national department of sport, arts & culture seems concerned by the lack of public participation in the controversial National Sport and Recreation Amendment Bill after seven provinces failed to give feedback.

All nine provinces were asked in November by the national department's director-general, Vusumuzi Mkhize, to hold meetings on virtual platforms to hear public submissions on the proposed legislation, which is to be tabled in both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Broos bang on the money with Bafana’s weak mental state Sport
  2. Zinhle Ndawonde’s take on manifesting the impossible Sport
  3. PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs get the chips against Simba FC Sport
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the ‘real’ Olympic athletes who will suffer if Games are ... Sport
  2. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records more than 4,000 new cases in 24 hours South Africa
  3. Sascoc president Hendricks tells MPs minister Mthethwa is 'interfering' in ... Sport
  4. We have a 'workable solution' to resolve Cricket SA saga‚ Sascoc tell ... Sport
  5. Russian government and Olympic Committee offer Sputnik V vaccine to Sascoc for ... Sport