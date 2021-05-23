Unplugged by BBK
Fans deserve their seat at the top table of football
23 May 2021 - 00:03
It was a laugh a minute when Kaizer Chiefs fans said they were going to march against what they perceived to be a complete disregard of their concerns by the powers that be at the club.
So atrocious a domestic season that those who worship at the gold and black altar have endured, they sprung into action to protest at the club headquarters...
