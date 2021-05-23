Soccer
Hugo Broos drops Bafana Bafana skipper
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Hugo Broos has dropped Bafana Bafana defender and skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo from his first squad that will face Uganda in an international friendly at the Orlando Stadium on June 10.
The 52-times capped Hlatshwayo has been off-form for Orlando Pirates of late and his omission by the new Bafana coach comes as no surprise...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.