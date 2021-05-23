Sport

Soccer

Hugo Broos drops Bafana Bafana skipper

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
23 May 2021 - 00:00

Hugo Broos has dropped Bafana Bafana defender and skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo from his first squad that will face Uganda in an international friendly at the Orlando Stadium on June 10.

The 52-times capped Hlatshwayo has been off-form for Orlando Pirates of late and his omission by the new Bafana coach comes as no surprise...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Broos bang on the money with Bafana’s weak mental state Sport
  2. Zinhle Ndawonde’s take on manifesting the impossible Sport
  3. PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs get the chips against Simba FC Sport
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Hugo Broos drops captain Thulani Hlatshwayo naming first Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Ntseki not rejoining Bafana as one of new coach Broos’ assistants: ‘We are ... Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Broos bang on the money with Bafana’s weak mental state Sport
  4. Mixed messages: Broos reveals Ntseki as Bafana assistant, Safa issues denial Soccer