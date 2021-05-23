Soccer

Hugo Broos drops Bafana Bafana skipper

Hugo Broos has dropped Bafana Bafana defender and skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo from his first squad that will face Uganda in an international friendly at the Orlando Stadium on June 10.



The 52-times capped Hlatshwayo has been off-form for Orlando Pirates of late and his omission by the new Bafana coach comes as no surprise...