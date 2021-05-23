Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs survive scare

As they book their spot in the semifinals of the African Champions League

Kaizer Chiefs continued their unbelievable journey in the Caf Champions League when they qualified for the semifinals of Africa's most prestigious competition despite their 3-0 defeat by Simba SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania yesterday.



Amakhosi won the match 4-3 on aggregate after surviving an over 100-minute relentless attack from the home side, who were backed by 10,000 vociferous fans...