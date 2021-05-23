Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs survive scare
As they book their spot in the semifinals of the African Champions League
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs continued their unbelievable journey in the Caf Champions League when they qualified for the semifinals of Africa's most prestigious competition despite their 3-0 defeat by Simba SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania yesterday.
Amakhosi won the match 4-3 on aggregate after surviving an over 100-minute relentless attack from the home side, who were backed by 10,000 vociferous fans...
