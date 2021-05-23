General
Kyle Blignaut takes the long road as Shaun gets the jump
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Two potential stars delivered ground-breaking performances last weekend to confirm that SA's athletics conveyor belt is still turning out talent.
Kyle Blignaut, who stands 1.95m tall and weighs 148kg, heaved a 21.21m personal best to become the third South African to qualify automatically for the shot put at the Tokyo Games...
