Sport

Rugby

Lions turn tables on Bulls, who suffer first loss

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
23 May 2021 - 00:00

Geographically not much separates these teams but of late there has been a gulf in performance, results and where the Lions and Bulls rank in the general estimation.

However, the Lions, who have been on a slow, almost imperceptible simmer in recent weeks, finally boiled over and inflicted on their illustrious visitors their first defeat of the campaign to potentially throw the competition open...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Broos bang on the money with Bafana’s weak mental state Sport
  2. Zinhle Ndawonde’s take on manifesting the impossible Sport
  3. PSL cuts Swallows FC's Telkom line Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs get the chips against Simba FC Sport
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Zeilinga helps Lions beat Bulls Rugby
  2. Lions make just one change for clash with Bulls Rugby
  3. Authorities seize 68 big cats from Oklahoma's 'Tiger King' animal park World
  4. Replenished Stormers travel to Durban with a spring in their step Rugby