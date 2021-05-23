Rugby
Stormers push the Sharks to third spot
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Tim Swiel put away a late penalty to earn the Stormers a much-needed Rainbow Cup SA win over the Sharks under light rain at King's Park Stadium yesterday afternoon.
It was heartbreak for the Sharks as the match was tied at 22-22 from the 55th minute until Swiel found the middle of the posts with two minutes left on the clock...
