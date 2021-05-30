Hunt muted, Baxter back?

Gavin Hunt's successor at Kaizer Chiefs is likely to be on the bench when the Glamour Boys face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semifinal on June 18, sources close to the club told the Sunday Times.



Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, the last man to win silverware at Chiefs, in 2015, is speculated to be making a comeback alongside his former assistant coach and his successor at Bafana, Molefi Ntseki, whom our sources confirmed might be at Naturena as early as tomorrow as Baxter's assistant and also head of the club's development...