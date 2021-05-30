Joy and despair for SA rower Kyle Schoonbee
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Kyle Schoonbee yesterday described the agony of watching his fiance miss qualifying for the Olympics and then having to lift himself up to race two hours later to get the men's four to the Games.
Schoonbee's crew of veterans John Smith and Lawrence Brittain and young gun Sandro Torrente booked their ticket two weeks ago at Lucerne where they then took silver at a World Cup competition to prove they'll be medal contenders at the Japan showpiece...
