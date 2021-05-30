Osaka's refusal to do press slammed
30 May 2021 - 00:00
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world No 2 Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open.
Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental well-being for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists was like "kicking a person when they are down"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.