Super Downs entrench domestic dominance
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns remained kings of SA football with a record fourth successive league title with three matches to spare this week.
When this season started there were doubts about those who succeeded the larger-than-life Pitso Mosimane as Sundowns coach. Mosimane had won 11 trophies, including four league titles (three in a row) and the 2016 Caf Champions League in his seven years and nine months at Chloorkop...
