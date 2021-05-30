Super Downs entrench domestic dominance

Mamelodi Sundowns remained kings of SA football with a record fourth successive league title with three matches to spare this week.



When this season started there were doubts about those who succeeded the larger-than-life Pitso Mosimane as Sundowns coach. Mosimane had won 11 trophies, including four league titles (three in a row) and the 2016 Caf Champions League in his seven years and nine months at Chloorkop...