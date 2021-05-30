Team SA on track for six of the best

Even with doubts over Wayde van Niekerk's fitness and Caster Semenya being hounded out of the women's 800m, SA is on track for a decent showing at the Tokyo Olympics.



The Sunday Times can count at least 11 solid podium contenders for the Games and that should translate into five medals, based on SA's conversion rate of just over two prospects per podium spot at the past few Games...